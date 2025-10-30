UAE Carries Out Urgent Medical Evacuation of 57 Patients From Gaza

The United Arab Emirates has carried out an urgent medical evacuation of 57 patients along with their family members from the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of evacuees under the Gallant Knight 3 initiative since October 2023 to 2,961 patients and family members. The UAE has provided evacuees with medical care as part of its ongoing global humanitarian mission to alleviate the suffering of civilians, ensure rapid recovery, achieve security and stability, and mitigate the negative repercussions of the critical circumstances.

The medical evacuation, carried out via Ramon Airport in Israel and the Kerem Abu Salem crossing, represents the 29th batch of urgent evacuation operations conducted by the UAE Aid Agency, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, to treat 1,000 injured Palestinians and 1,000 cancer patients, and to provide them with the necessary healthcare in hospitals across the UAE.

In this regard, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, affirmed that the UAE continues its efforts to promote rapid recovery, ease the suffering of those affected by crises and conflicts, and advance global stability, particularly in light of the catastrophic situation facing Palestinian civilians. Al Shamsi noted that the UAE continues its urgent humanitarian response by carrying out a series of medical evacuations for civilian patients and their families from Gaza, in coordination with relevant international organisations.

He also noted that the UAE’s relief operations have continued via all relevant local entities under the supervision of the UAE Aid Agency, providing healthcare services, medicines, and medical supplies to patients and the injured aboard the hospital ship off the coast of Al Arish, Egypt. This is in addition to the services offered by the field hospital in southern Gaza, whose work aims to alleviate humanitarian suffering affecting all segments of society, especially children, women, and the elderly.