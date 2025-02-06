UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February 17

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the UAE Council for Fatwa is set to organise the “Al Shawwaf Forum” on crescent sighting.

The forum is set to take place on 17th February at Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, bringing together experts, key figures, and national institutions, alongside international bodies specialising in Sharia, astronomy, and legal affairs, to enrich discussions and activities.

On this occasion, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his patronage, stating, “This patronage reflects His Highness’s unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen national institutions in fulfilling their roles and responsibilities.”

He further explained, “This forum aligns with the council’s efforts to deepen scientific research, develop policies and procedures related to crescent sighting, and strengthen partnerships with relevant entities at the local and regional levels.”

The forum aims to enhance coordination with relevant authorities to unify national perspectives on crescent observation and verification in line with global best practices. The objective is to achieve both Sharia and scientific accuracy in preparation for the Holy Month of Ramadan 1446 AH – 2025 AD.

With a forward-thinking approach, the forum seeks to establish advanced Sharia and scientific solutions for crescent sighting and its governance. Additionally, it aspires to reinforce the UAE’s leadership in astronomical observation, crescent sighting, and the lunar calendar system.

As part of its activities, the forum will also feature an exhibition showcasing the UAE’s cultural heritage and traditions related to crescent sighting.

The name ‘Al Shawwaf’ originates from an Emirati term that carries deep cultural meaning. Traditionally, it was used to describe individuals with exceptional eyesight and sharp vision.

In the local heritage, the term specifically referred to those who observed and tracked the crescent moon to confirm its sighting, marking the beginning of the lunar month.

