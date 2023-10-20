UAE Cyber Security Council, PureHealth forge strategic partnership to enhance cybersecurity in healthcare

The UAE Cyber Security Council and PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, are collaborating to enhance cybersecurity resilience across the UAE's healthcare sector.

The collaboration reinforces PureHealth's commitment to safeguarding sensitive clinical and patient data, while proactively countering evolving cyber threats within the healthcare sector. Beyond immediate objectives, the partnership is also forward-looking, focusing on preparing for the future and addressing associated risks, and keenly demonstrates PureHealth’s commitment to embracing transformative healthcare technology.

The partnership will see both parties come together to strengthen the UAE's cybersecurity agenda within the healthcare domain, including the exchange of critical information on emerging security risks, a joint action plan for responding to incidents and sharing insights on malware threats and indicators of compromise. In addition, it will also involve the exchange of educational materials, organising technical events, implementing cybersecurity training programs, disseminating awareness materials, and offering advisory assistance during security incidents.

Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, said that cooperation with PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, falls in line within the framework of the Council’s keenness on enhancing the quality of healthcare, supporting the means of confronting cyber challenges, and protecting digital services for patients and the health sector.

He stressed the importance of protecting data, developing the skills of work teams in the field of digital safety and the ability to respond to any challenges related to personal data, patient files and treatment. Dr. Al Kuwaiti indicated that the UAE Cybersecurity Council is building a robust base and a safe infrastructure for cybersecurity in the UAE. The Council wants to make this topic an integral part of the culture of institutions and individuals. This move reflects the leadership’s vision and the country’s proactive approach in facing the various challenges posed by the emerging digital technologies.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti stressed that cooperation with “PureHealth” falls in line with the rapid technological development the world is witnessing, which requires effective cyber protection systems that preserve the custody of health records and ensure information security and patient’s data privacy.

He explained that the healthcare sector is always a target for cyberattacks, due to the sensitivity of the information it keeps.

Farhan Malik, Managing Director and CEO of PureHealth, said, “In recognition of the dynamic evolution of healthcare in this 4th Industrial Revolution, where digitalisation of services and healthcare will push towards the edge, we acknowledge that these opportunities come with the risks associated with technology deployment. At PureHealth, we are proactively embracing this paradigm shift where the Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) will become a norm within the digitisation roadmap. Our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and advanced Artificial Intelligence solutions goes hand-in-hand with our mission to set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence and to ensure the sector’s robustness and preparedness for the future, not only in the UAE but also beyond.”

Malik added, “In line with this vision, our collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council stands as a testament to our dedication to fostering a secure and resilient healthcare ecosystem in the UAE. We remain steadfast in our strategic collaborations, working collectively to forge an ecosystem that prioritises safety, health and wellbeing of our citizens, and longevity, in alignment with the UAE leadership’s vision for a progressive and sustainable society.”

According to healthcare cybersecurity statistics, healthcare providers daily deploy more connected medical devices, accounting for up to 74 percent of all devices connected to a hospital's network.

A joint working group, comprising representatives from both organisations, will be set up to oversee the implementation of vital areas of collaboration outlined in the agreement. Both organisations will actively coordinate technical working sessions, seminars, study visits, and training courses to facilitate knowledge sharing and skill development.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.