UAE denies rumours about lifetime Golden Visa for certain nationalities

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has denied the accuracy of rumours circulated by some local and international media outlets and websites regarding the United Arab Emirates granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities.

ICP clarified that the categories, conditions, and regulations of the Golden Visa are clearly defined in accordance with official laws, legislations, and ministerial decisions. Interested individuals can find the official information on the Authority's website or smart application.

It emphasised that all Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through official government channels within the UAE, and that no internal or external consultancy entity is recognised as an authorised party in the application process.

The Authority had recently observed news articles from a consultancy office based in another country, suggesting that lifetime Golden Visas could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions. These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE.

It reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe and transparent environment for applicants, and to continuously enhancing its services exclusively through official digital platforms.

It also stated that legal action will be taken against entities spreading such false information in an attempt to illegally collect money from individuals aspiring to live and reside in the UAE, exploiting their hopes for a dignified and secure life.

It urged all individuals wishing to visit, live, or invest in the UAE not to respond to inaccurate rumors and false news aimed at quick profit. They should avoid paying any fees or submitting personal documents to any party claiming to provide these services.

The Authority strongly advised everyone to always refer to official sources to verify the accuracy of procedures—either through the Authority’s official website or by contacting the call centre at 600522222, available 24/7, before taking any action.

