UAE doctors: Men are avoiding mental health treatment, and these 10 reasons explain why
Psychiatrists warn that social stigma, masculine stereotypes and fear of appearing weak are preventing men from seeking help. Abu Dhabi now has 143 mental health facilities and a 24/7 hotline at 800-Sakina
Mental health is not related to gender or age, say doctors, as a person may face circumstances and pressures at different stages of his life that affect his psychological balance and require care and attention. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash