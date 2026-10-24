Home UAE UAE doctors: Men are avoiding mental health treatment, and these 10 reasons explain why

UAE doctors: Men are avoiding mental health treatment, and these 10 reasons explain why

Psychiatrists warn that social stigma, masculine stereotypes and fear of appearing weak are preventing men from seeking help. Abu Dhabi now has 143 mental health facilities and a 24/7 hotline at 800-Sakina

By Amr Bayoumi Published: 24 October 2026, 04:14 (UAE) 7 min read Share