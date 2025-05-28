UAE: Eid Al-Adha Holiday for Federal Government from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8, 2025

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the Arafat Day and Eid Al-Adha holidays for federal ministries and entities for the year 1446 AH will begin on Thursday, June 5, 2025 (corresponding to 9 Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH), and will continue until Sunday, June 8, 2025 (12 Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH). Official working hours will resume on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The Authority posted on its official account on platform "X":

