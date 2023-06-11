UAE. Eid al-Adha2023 holiday in the federal government

The Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha holidays for federal ministries and entities will be from 9th to 12th Dhul Hijjah 1444, according to a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

FAHR said the circular was issued based on the Cabinet Resolution regarding the approved public holidays calendar for 2023 in public and private sectors.

On this blessed occasion, the FAHR congratulated the leadership, government and people of the UAE, resident communities as well as Arab and Islamic countries.

