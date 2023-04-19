UAE Eid Al Fitr Weather Forecast: Hot Days, Mild Nights, and a Chance of Light Rainfall

The National Centre of Meteorology has released its Eid Al Fitr weather forecast for the period from Thursday, April 20 to Monday, April 24. The weather is expected to be hot during the day and mild to pleasant by night and early morning, with a gradual increase in temperatures.

The forecast predicts fair to partly cloudy weather in general, and cloudy conditions at times over some southern and western areas with a probability of light rainfall on Sunday and Monday. Humidity is expected to be high at night over coasts and in the morning, with a probability of mist formation on Thursday and Friday.

Northwesterly winds will prevail in general, becoming Northeasterly and Southeasterly by night. The winds are expected to be slight to moderate, freshening at times over some areas during the daytime, causing blowing dust on Sunday and Monday.

The sea is expected to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea. The maximum expected temperatures will range from 30 to 38 degrees Celsius in coastal and island areas, 37 to 42 degrees Celsius in internal areas, and 22 to 30 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

The minimum expected temperatures will range from 21 to 26 degrees Celsius in coastal and island areas, 18 to 24 degrees Celsius in internal areas, and 16 to 22 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

With this information in hand, people in the UAE can plan their Eid Al Fitr celebrations accordingly and take necessary precautions to stay safe and comfortable during this period of warm weather.

