UAE Extends Deadline for Residency Violators to December 31, 2024

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has announced a two-month extension for individuals to regularize their residency status, with the new deadline set for December 31, 2024.

His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, stated that the extension coincides with the UAE’s 53rd National Day celebrations, embodying the state’s humanitarian and civilizational values. It responds to the appeals, desires, and aspirations of individuals seeking to rectify their status, either by leaving the country or obtaining work contracts and adjusting their residency to stay in the UAE. This decision follows consultations and feedback from the Authority’s customer engagement teams, who observed significant demand in service centers across the nation as the initial deadline of October 31, 2024, approached.

His Excellency emphasized that this extension represents the final opportunity for offenders to rectify their status, exempting them from fines and without imposing an entry ban, underscoring the initiative's humanitarian aspect. It reflects the Authority’s commitment to providing individuals with an additional chance to address their situations, overcome challenges, protect their rights, and safeguard their families.

Major General Al Khaili noted the high turnout of individuals over the past two months seeking to benefit from these concessions. He highlighted that the Authority and its strategic partners from public and private sectors have worked diligently to resolve obstacles and offer solutions for certain groups facing challenges within their legal framework.

He stressed that this extension period serves as the final opportunity for offenders to rectify their status, after which fines will be reinstated for those who continue to remain in violation. The Authority, in coordination with government partners, will intensify inspection campaigns to identify offenders and enforce legal measures against those found in non-compliance once the extended deadline expires.

