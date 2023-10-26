11.19 PM Friday, 27 October 2023
27 October 2023
UAE Federal Government Adopts Remote Work and Study Tomorrow

In a proactive move directed by the Council of Ministers, the UAE is set to experience a transformative day tomorrow, Friday, October 27.

All federal government employees will shift to remote work for the day, except for essential roles that necessitate physical presence.

Simultaneously, the nation's government schools will transition to remote learning, mindful of the prevailing weather conditions that are affecting the state."

