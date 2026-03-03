UAE government holds media briefing on latest developments and current situation

The United Arab Emirates government held a high-level press briefing on Tuesday to address recent regional escalations, confirming that its advanced multi-layered air defense systems successfully neutralized the vast majority of incoming threats during a recent Iranian attack.

Military Performance and Interceptions

Brigadier General Pilot Abdulnasir Al-Humaidi, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, revealed that UAE air defenses engaged 186 ballistic missiles launched toward the country.

172 missiles were intercepted and destroyed.

13 missiles fell into the sea.

1 missile landed within UAE territory.

General Al-Humaidi stated that the sounds heard across various regions of the country resulted from the interception of these ballistic missiles and the engagement of UAE fighter jets with drones and cruise missiles. He noted that recorded minor damages were caused by falling shrapnel rather than direct hits on targets.

"The UAE possesses highly advanced, multi-layered air defense systems—ranging from long to short-range—capable of countering diverse aerial threats with high efficiency," Al-Humaidi said, adding that the military remains on high alert with enhanced early warning systems.

Diplomatic Stance and "Right to Self-Defense"

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, emphasized that the UAE maintains its full right to self-defense following what she described as "unjustified" Iranian attacks.

Minister Al Hashimy highlighted that the UAE, alongside its Gulf neighbors, had engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent military confrontation, operating under the principle that Gulf security is "indivisible."

"Iran launched its attacks without taking the UAE’s position into account," the Minister stated. She confirmed that the UAE has taken decisive measures, including closing its embassy in Tehran and withdrawing its ambassador, as part of its procedures to protect national interests and security.

Strategic Outlook

Despite the severity of the events, Al Hashimy affirmed that the UAE’s position remains balanced, grounded in wisdom and restraint, while prioritizing national security.

The Ministry of Defense reassured the public that national industries and advanced weaponry provide a robust shield for the country’s territory and sovereignty, regardless of how long regional tensions persist.