UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2024 conclude with significant outcomes charting path of national efforts to accelerate comprehensive development

The UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2024 concluded today in Abu Dhabi, following sessions on 5 and 6 November that brought together over 500 leaders and officials from federal and local entities, with plans for the next Annual Meetings to be held on 5 and 6 November 2025.

The Annual Meetings 2024 yielded significant outcomes, establishing a strategic foundation for accelerating progress and achieving new milestones that enhance the UAE's development, global competitiveness, and quality of life.

The launched strategies, innovative projects, decisions, and visions charted a strategic national roadmap for continued development and a promising future for generations to come. These meetings were particularly significant in advancing the UAE's journey toward the goals of "We the UAE 2031" vision and ultimately UAE Centennial Plan 2071. This progress relies on updated plans that unify efforts, promote seamless teamwork and coordination, and foster a proactive, adaptable, integrated, and realistic institutional culture at all levels of government.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2024, which embody the vision and directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and are held under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, hosted a series of interactive sessions that produced a host of impactful outcomes that will contribute to the UAE’s development and quality of life.

Al Gergawi said: “The large and active participation by government entities reflect the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to work as one team to realise our nation’s direction. The event is an ideal platform to discuss key priorities and launch national initiatives that will boost the UAE’s global competitiveness.”

Al Gergawi added: “The Annual Meetings saw the launch of strategic projects and national initiatives that chart a path of future development, including the National Investment Strategy 2031, a polar research project, as well as a package of community initiatives valued at AED 500 million among others.”

Al Gergawi continued: “The UAE Government’s Annual Meetings encompassed exceptional meetings of the Cabinet, five federal councils, and various national and local committees. Three national retreats focused on national identity, family, and artificial intelligence, complemented by eight sessions for UAE government leaders and local entities. Over ten main sessions showcased upcoming national directions in key areas such as economy and investment, AI, education and sports, and family and community empowerment. The meetings also celebrated the outstanding achievements of national teams, honoring their members.”

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, emphasised the importance of the UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2024 in realizing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This vision centres on teamwork and integrating national efforts at all levels of government to enhance the UAE's leadership and global adaptability.

Al Roumi stated, “This year's meetings are particularly significant due to key changes in their organisation and agenda. These changes facilitated the announcement of national projects and programs designed to accelerate progress toward achieving the goals of 'We the UAE 2031.'”

Additionally, the UAE Government’s Annual Meetings saw the launch of the National Anti-Drug Strategy, the ratification of 22 international agreements pertaining to various areas of priority, as well as MoUs with 17 countries. Other outcomes included the launch of the Young Government Leaders Program, honouring recipients of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity, and the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Siemens, to initiate phase one of the project to reduce energy and water consumption in federal government buildings through retrofitting buildings that are energy and water intensive.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.