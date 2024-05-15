UAE Introduces 'Blue Residency' to Honor Sustainability Experts

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

During the meeting agenda, the Cabinet approved the launch of a new category named "Blue Residency," which is the first long-term residency for individuals with exceptional contributions and efforts in the field of environment action and sustainability both inside and outside the United Arab Emirates.

The Blue Residency aims to amplify and maintain the UAE's efforts in sustainability and goes in line with the directives of the UAE President to extend the initiative of the Year of Sustainability of 2023 to include the year 2024.

The Blue Residency will specifically be granted to supporters of environmental action, including members of international organizations, international companies, members of associations and non-governmental organizations, global award winners, and distinguished activists and researchers in environmental work from both Emirati nationals and responsible residents advocate of environment protection.

Sustainability advocates and experts who are interested in the UAE Blue Residency are invited to submit their applications directly through the services of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, or through nominations by competent authorities in the state for the individuals recommended for it.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.