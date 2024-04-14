UAE is affected by a low-pressure system accompanied by rainfall from today until Wednesday

The UAE will be affected from today until next Wednesday by an unstable weather condition due to the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southwest, accompanied by moist southeast winds along with the extension of an upper low-pressure system accompanied by a northwest airflow.

The National Center of Meteorology expects today's weather to be partly cloudy in general, with cloud cover increasing and rainfall expected in some areas, especially in the east and south. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active.

The center stated in its daily weather forecast that winds will be northwest to southeast, ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. In the Arabian Gulf, the sea will be light to moderate with the first tide occurring at 18:35 and the second at 03:52. The first islands tide will be at 11:05 and the second at 21:28. In the Sea of Oman, it will be rough, becoming moderate to light, with the first tide at 14:28 and the second at 00:50. The first islands tide will be at 20:16 and the second at 08:31.

Monday and Tuesday:

The low-pressure system deepens and cloud cover increases in scattered areas with cumulonimbus clouds, accompanied by varying intensity rainfall in scattered areas, sometimes in waves with thunder and lightning, and occasionally hail in some areas.

Wednesday:

Cloud cover gradually decreases while rainfall continues during the day in some areas, especially in the north and east, with a decrease in temperatures.

Winds:

Southeast to northeast winds will gradually shift to northwest, moderate to occasionally strong, especially with cumulonimbus clouds, causing dust and sand to reduce horizontal visibility and some solid objects to scatter. Wind speed decreases on Wednesday and becomes moderate to occasionally active.

Sea:

The sea will be moderate to rough, occasionally very rough, especially with clouds on Monday and Tuesday in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and on Wednesday, it will become moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman."

