UAE Issues Federal Decree-Law Establishing National Media Authority

The UAE Government has issued a Federal Decree-Law establishing and organising the National Media Authority, as a federal public entity affiliated to the UAE Cabinet.

The Authority aims to consolidate national media directions and messages, align media policies across federal and local entities through coordinating efforts, and unify the UAE’s media discourse on the national and international levels.

According to the new legislation, the National Media Authority will replace the UAE Media Council, the National Media Office, and the Emirates News Agency (WAM), in their functions, rights, obligations and relevant legislative texts, including those stipulated in any existing contracts, agreements or memoranda of understanding.

The Decree-Law outlines the competencies of the National Media Authority, which include proposing the UAE's strategic media tones and messaging; coordinating with the UAE media entities to consolidate their efforts and align policies at the federal and local levels.

The Decree-Law tasks the Authority with organising and advancing the UAE’s national media sector. The Authority will also propose and develop policies, legislation, and strategies that will guide the sector's advancement and enhance the global standing and reputation of the UAE.

The Authority is also responsible for proposing the tailored regulations and standards necessary to organise and licence all media outlets and their activities. This scope includes digital media and publishing, and entities operating within free zones.

Following the UAE Cabinet’s approval of these measures, the Authority will supervise their implementation.

Furthermore, the Authority's functions will extend to establishing media content standards in coordination with relevant authorities. It will closely observe all media content printed, broadcast, posted, or aired within the UAE, including in free zones. Finally, it is tasked with developing, assessing, and overseeing the national media narrative to contribute to enhancing its positive image.

According to the Decree-Law, the Authority will develop and implement the necessary plans, mechanisms and measures to efficiently and swiftly respond to any potential media crises, as well as develop appropriate solutions to address or manage them in coordination with the relevant authorities.

It will focus on developing professional capabilities, mechanisms, and methods that support the national media ecosystem's early detection of crises arising from digital media threats, negative or misleading media content, and or fake news.

The Decree-Law tasks the Authority with developing the Emirates News Agency (WAM) as the official channel to support the publication, distribution and translation of the official approved news. It also grants the Authority the power to establish a global network of correspondents and media offices.

The Authority is mandated to archive local and international news and press articles as well as produce news services and media content. It is also mandated to train and qualify national media talent, especially those working for the agency, collecting and distributing news in multiple languages around the world.

The Authority is assigned the task of registering, licensing, and accrediting foreign media representatives in the UAE, including in free zones; overseeing and presiding over UAE official media delegations during official visits abroad, and representing the UAE in media forums across all international and regional levels, in accordance with the directives issued to it by the UAE Cabinet, and in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The new legislation defined the powers of the head of the authority, stipulated the appointment of a deputy head, and authorized the authority to have a board of trustees, whose formation would be determined by a UAE Cabinet resolution.

The Decree-Law also stipulated the appointment of a secretary-general for the authority and defined his responsibilities, which include ensuring the implementation of the authority's policies, strategies, legislation, and regulations.

Furthermore, the decree-law authorized the authority to own and establish limited liability companies or to own shares or stakes in such companies, subject to the Cabinet’s approval.