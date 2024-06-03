UAE June Climate Summary: Rising Temperatures and Shifting Weather Patterns

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
The influence of the Siberian high-pressure system diminishes and retreats during June, giving way to the thermal lows. The extension of the Indian monsoon depression affects the country from the east for most of the month. Cloud development is observed at times, with cumuliform clouds potentially forming over the eastern mountains in the afternoons, occasionally bringing rain.
Humidity levels slightly decrease compared to May, particularly in the second half of the month. The likelihood of fog and mist formation is also reduced, especially in the latter part of June.
Climatic Statistics:
Air Temperature:
Wind:
Relative Humidity:
Fog:
Rainfall:
As the UAE embraces the summer season, temperatures rise notably, accompanied by a shift in weather patterns influenced by regional pressure systems and the Indian monsoon. Residents and visitors are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions during the hottest periods, especially around the summer solstice.
