UAE June Climate Summary: Rising Temperatures and Shifting Weather Patterns

The National Meteorology Center has issued the June climate summary for the UAE. This month marks significant climatic changes as the country transitions into summer. Notably, the summer solstice on June 21st sees the sun’s rays directly over the Tropic of Cancer (23.37° North), resulting in the longest day of the year. Consequently, air temperatures increase across most areas, with an average rise of 2°C to 3°C compared to May.

The influence of the Siberian high-pressure system diminishes and retreats during June, giving way to the thermal lows. The extension of the Indian monsoon depression affects the country from the east for most of the month. Cloud development is observed at times, with cumuliform clouds potentially forming over the eastern mountains in the afternoons, occasionally bringing rain.

Humidity levels slightly decrease compared to May, particularly in the second half of the month. The likelihood of fog and mist formation is also reduced, especially in the latter part of June.

Climatic Statistics:

Air Temperature:

Mean air temperature: 33.0°C to 35.7°C

Mean maximum air temperature: 39.8°C to 42.7°C

Mean minimum air temperature: 26.8°C to 29.4°C

Highest maximum temperature: 52.0°C at Al Yasat in 2010

Lowest minimum temperature: 14.1°C at Raknah in 2004

Wind:

Mean wind speed: 13 km/h

Highest recorded wind speed: 125.2 km/h at Jabal Mebreh in 2010

Relative Humidity:

Mean relative humidity: 43%

Mean maximum relative humidity: 62% to 87%

Mean minimum relative humidity: 14% to 27%

Fog:

June 2021 recorded the highest frequency of fog with 12 foggy days and 6 misty days.

Rainfall:

Highest rainfall recorded: 44.0 mm at Owtaid in 2007

Conclusion:

As the UAE embraces the summer season, temperatures rise notably, accompanied by a shift in weather patterns influenced by regional pressure systems and the Indian monsoon. Residents and visitors are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions during the hottest periods, especially around the summer solstice.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.