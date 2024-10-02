UAE launches second edition of Great Arab Minds initiative with prize purse of AED6 million

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has launched the second edition of the Great Arab Minds initiative.

Heralded as the ‘Arab Nobel Prize’ for its singular efforts to recognise Arabs who have made extraordinary contributions to humanity, the initiative aims to reignite the Arab world’s remarkable spirit of scientific enquiry and leadership in such quests throughout history.

The Great Arab Minds initiative honours exceptional Arab individuals whose remarkable achievements have helped drive progress and enrich knowledge both within the Arab world and globally.

The awards’ six categories encompass medicine, engineering and technology, economics, natural sciences, architecture and design, and literature and arts.

Nominations for both individuals and institutions close on 31 October 2024. Nominations can be submitted on https://greatarabminds.ae/ar/nomination-process/

While celebrating pioneers, innovators, and creators whose exceptional achievements forge new paths for their nations, Arab communities, and the world, the initiative also highlights Arab minds who serve as role models for younger generations, showcasing their creative ideas that enhance the Arab world’s standing in knowledge, science, and culture on the global stage.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Committee overseeing the Great Arab Minds initiative, said the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, from the inception of this pioneering initiative, has been to establish an enduring project. This initiative aims to inspire Arab intellectuals, spotlight role models, and honour talented individuals, thereby laying the foundation for a more influential Arab scientific movement in the future.

Al Gergawi said: “Great Arab Minds is a strategic project aimed at showcasing the capabilities and potential of Arabs and reviving their historical role in shaping the future of the world. It seeks to elevate the pillars of human knowledge through the values of partnership, cooperation, and future readiness. Our role today is to celebrate Arab minds contributing to the progress of civilization.”

He added: “The initiative focuses on creating Arab role models who can serve as beacons for future generations in priority sectors. We are eager to achieve even broader positive impact in the second edition. Our goal with the Great Arab Minds initiative is to reignite the centuries-long leadership of the Arab world in its scientific contribution to humanity.”

Al Gergawi urged academic, cultural, and knowledge institutions across the Arab world, as well as individuals, to nominate exceptional Arabs with outstanding achievements. He noted that the Great Arab Minds initiative is beginning to serve as a catalyst for the reverse migration of gifted Arabs eager to return to the region to contribute to development, innovation, and creativity.

The second edition of Great Arab Minds will honour six winners. The programme offers a total prize pool of AED6 million, awarding AED1 million to the winner in each category. This edition is expected to receive thousands of nominations from the Arab region and beyond.

The Great Arab Minds initiative continues its tradition of appointing expert judging panels for each category. This model was established in the inaugural edition to ensure a comprehensive assessment of each category’s nominations based on its specific requirements. The judging panels include ministers, officials, experts, and specialists from the UAE, the Arab world, and across the world.

Nominations undergo extensive evaluation based on comprehensive criteria, including the achievement itself, evidenced results, certificates, patents, publications, books, research, and projects. This process culminates in the selection of the final competing nominations before the winners are ultimately crowned.

