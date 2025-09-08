UAE Leaders Congratulate Andorra's Co- Princes on National Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Episcopal Joan-Enric Vives i Sicília, Co-Prince of the Principality of Andorra, on his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Co-Prince of the Principality of Andorra and to Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora on the occasion.