9.25 PM Monday, 8 December 2025
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:20 05:42 12:28 15:53 19:08 20:30
08 December 2025
Advanced
Home

UAE leaders Congratulate Syrian President on Liberation Day

Published
By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ahmed Al-Sharaa of the Syrian Arab Republic on the occasion of Liberation Day.

 

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Al-Sharaa.

Copyright @ 2025. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 8 December 2025 14:41