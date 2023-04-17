UAE leaders congratulate Syrian president on National Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Bashar al-Assad of the Arab Republic of Syria on his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Syrian President.

