UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

The UAE today observed the Professional Day of the Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers, which was approved by the UAE Cabinet in January 2023 to mark the anniversary of the 16th of February 2020, when the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) issued the licence to operate unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

The Professional Day highlights the success stories, achievements, and dedication of workers in the UAE’s nuclear and radiation sector. It aims to recognise their contributions to the development of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, which has positioned the country as a global model for emerging nuclear nations.

Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), said, “The Professional Day of the Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers is an opportunity to honour the relentless efforts of some 20,000 nuclear and radiation workers in the UAE for their dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to ensure the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear and radiation materials and technologies. Their contributions not only drive innovation and progress but also safeguard lives and the environment.”

“As the UAE celebrates this year as the Year of Community, FANR joins all stakeholders in shouldering its responsibilities to regulate the nuclear and radiation sector to ensure the protection of the community, workers and the environment,” added Viktorsson.

According to Aayda Shehhi, Director of Radiation Safety at FANR, the Radiation Protection Committee dedicated its 2024 efforts to enhancing the UAE's radiation safety infrastructure. These initiatives demonstrate the UAE's commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards within the nuclear and radiation sectors.

The progress achieved in the nuclear and radiation sector in the country is the result of the wise vision of the UAE’s leadership and the government as well as the effective cooperation of the partners over the years.

The UAE's impact on the nuclear and radiation sector has been recognised internationally. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), among others, commended the country for its robust radiation protection infrastructure.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.