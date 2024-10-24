UAE Meteorology Center Clarifies: Land Spout in Ras Al Khaimah, Not a Tornado

The land spout that appeared yesterday in the Khedira area of Ras Al Khaimah has captured widespread attention through shared videos and photos. However, the UAE National Meteorology Center has clarified that the phenomenon, while visually striking, is not as dangerous as it might seem and should not be confused with a tornado.

Unlike a tornado, which forms from rotating upward currents within a thunderstorm, a land spout forms in the earlier stages of a thunderstorm's development, caused by the meeting of two air masses with distinct physical properties. This interaction, combined with vertical rotation near the ground, results in a weaker and short-lived weather event. The center emphasized that land spouts, although sometimes accompanied by strong winds lifting dust and sand, are far less intense and not classified as a major threat.

Similar to waterspouts, land spouts form from the ground (or water) up towards the cloud. Due to their small size and low intensity, they are difficult to detect on radar, and the National Center of Meteorology often relies on public reports to record their occurrence.

The center reassured residents that such phenomena are generally short-lived and pose minimal risk to the surrounding areas.

