UAE Metrology Centre: Low-Pressure System Brings Rain, Clouds, and Winds from 26–29 December 2024

The UAE National Metrology Centre has announced that the country will experience unstable weather conditions from Monday, 26 December, to Thursday, 29 December 2024. This is due to the influence of a surface low-pressure system extending from the southeast, coinciding with an upper air low-pressure system. The atmospheric activity is further enhanced by a cold air mass and upper-air currents from the west, which are expected to lead to the development of clouds in certain areas, becoming convective at times.

The weather is forecast to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of rainfall at intervals over some coastal areas, islands, as well as northern and eastern parts of the country. The winds will transition from light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly directions. At times, the winds may freshen, potentially causing blowing dust and sand over land, which could impact visibility.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be slight to moderate but may become rough during periods of increased cloud activity.

The National Metrology Centre advises residents to stay informed through official updates and exercise caution, particularly during outdoor activities, as the conditions may vary across the country.

