UAE Minister of Education highlights importance of investing and empowering youth

: Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council, participated in the 11th edition of the World Governments Summit being held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’ She highlighted the critical role of governments in fostering creativity and establishing global leadership in the creative sector, underscoring the sector’s significant economic contribution and role in national development.

Her Highness also stressed the importance of creating an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship, grounded in scientific research, and supported by accommodative policies and strategies specifically designed for the creative sector, by launching and implementing cutting-edge initiatives that focus on talent development and empowerment.

Her Highness also underscored Dubai Government’s pioneering role in fostering the creative sector through effective plans, programmes, and strategies aimed at consolidating the emirate’s competitiveness as a global hub for the creative economy. Drawing inspiration from the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, it is imperative to unify efforts to empower new generations with the necessary skills and tools to leave their mark on the creative sector, Her Highness said.

Pioneering model

Sheikha Latifa underscored that creativity is a cornerstone of Dubai’s progressive ethos, seamlessly woven into the government’s blueprint for innovation, excellence, and foresight. She said: “Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we are committed to elevating Dubai’s position as a leading global hub of culture and creativity, establishing itself as a unique and pioneering creative model through its proactive strategies and initiatives, such as the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, aimed at transforming Dubai into a preferred destination for global talents and the global capital of the creative economy by 2026.”

Reflecting on the strategy’s impact, Her Highness stated: “We’ve already met many of the strategy’s objectives, thanks to its clear vision and meticulously planned approach. This achievement stems from bolstering collaborations, fostering a spirit of teamwork, and establishing a supportive ecosystem for the sector. We remain committed to dedicating our collective efforts towards fully realising its goals, confident in the transformative influence it will exert on Dubai’s creative landscape.”

A supportive ecosystem

Her Highness stressed the pivotal role of talent in driving societal advancement, referring to Al Quoz Creative Zone, a cornerstone of Dubai’s Creative Economy Strategy initiated in April 2021 designed to unlock a wealth of opportunities for global talents and entrepreneurs by bringing their innovative ideas to life.

The strategy facilitated numerous opportunities for talented individuals and entrepreneurs worldwide, enabling them to turn their ideas into ventures, including facilitating the process for start-ups, reducing paperwork, expediting licensing processes, providing tailored financial solutions for creative projects, granting cultural visas to talents, and issuing long-term visas and freelance work permits for entrepreneurs and investors.

These efforts collectively contribute to fostering a diverse and vibrant creative ecosystem. Her Highness reiterated that Dubai’s commitment to implementing sustainable practices supporting the creative community lays the groundwork for a sustainable creative sector.

Accent on partnerships

Sheikha Latifa underscored the critical role of partnerships in driving success within societies aiming for international distinction. She highlighted their vital contribution to overcoming challenges and underscored them as foundational to Dubai’s economic resurgence: “Partnerships are crucial in securing a sustainable future for the creative sector locally and globally. The collaboration between the public and private sectors is key to invigorating and empowering creative talents and start-ups, showcasing the imperative of leveraging such alliances to support the creative ecosystem.”

Her Highness highlighted the significance of partnerships and innovative collaborations with the private sector, underscoring their role in unlocking opportunities for talents. By facilitating access to a wide array of learning resources, these collaborations enable individuals to delve into new creative territories, thereby fostering the development of empowered leaders within the cultural and creative industries sector, she said.

Her Highness also advocated for exchanging knowledge and creative practices between countries to build a global framework that strengthens support for creative industries and aligns efforts towards developing innovative metrics for evaluating the creative economy’s impact. She said: “Given the creative sector’s integration with other industries, measuring its influence and contributions across social and economic dimensions presents unique challenges. As such, there’s a pressing need for refined research methodologies and comprehensive, accurate data collection to track this sector’s global progress to enable us to make well-informed policy decisions and enact measures that amplify the sector’s status.”

Technology boost

Her Highness concluded the session by highlighting the relationship between creative industries and advancements in technology and artificial intelligence (AI). “The creative sector is a catalyst for technological innovation, providing a nurturing ground for creativity and a haven for groundbreaking ideas where technologies such as virtual reality flourish alongside diverse tools. Additionally, as artificial intelligence continues to transform our world, we must prioritise its beneficial aspects to individuals and society, ensuring ethical considerations are upheld and leveraging AI as a force for the greater good of humanity,” she said.

