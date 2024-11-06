UAE Ministry of Education Approves First Term Exam Schedules for 2024-2025 Academic Year

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, the UAE Ministry of Education officially approved the schedules for the first-term exams for grades 3 to 12 in government schools and private schools that follow the Ministry’s curriculum. The exams will begin on Wednesday, November 27, covering subjects in Group A, which includes core subjects, and will run until December 12. The schedule includes a break for National Day celebrations, and final tasks and projects for Group B subjects must be submitted between November 20 and 26.

The Ministry outlined eight directives for the exams, specifying that students in grades 3 and 4 will take paper-based exams in school. For grades 5 and 9 in government schools, all educational tracks will also conduct paper-based exams. In private schools, students in the general and advanced tracks in grades 5 and 9 will take exams both in paper and electronic formats. Grade 12 students will have an electronic English language exam.

The guidelines further specify that students from grades 5 to 12 in public and private schools following the Ministry’s curriculum will take exams in person, with a mix of paper and electronic formats depending on the subject and grade. Grade 12 students from private schools will take their exams in public schools under coordinated supervision, and students in tolerance schools will follow instructions from school branches for their exams.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of adhering to official school uniforms and urged students to bring their personal computers for exam sessions.

Grade 12 students across all tracks (general, advanced, and elite) will begin their exams on November 27 with physics, while students in the applied track will take an applied science exam. The following day, all students will sit for the English language exam. On December 5, they will take chemistry, followed by Islamic studies on December 6. Mathematics is scheduled for December 9, Arabic for December 10, and social studies for December 11, concluding the exams for applied track students. The exams for the general, advanced, and elite tracks will finish on December 12 with biology.

