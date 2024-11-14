UAE Ministry of Education Implements Strict Mobile Phone Policy to Enhance School Discipline

The Ministry of Education in the UAE has issued a directive requiring all public and private schools that follow the national curriculum to enforce strict measures for the confiscation and safekeeping of mobile phones brought by students onto school premises. This decision is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve the educational environment and ensure the safety and privacy of both students and teachers, while also reducing distractions in classrooms and preventing the potential harms associated with mobile phone usage. The policy aims to promote positive student behavior and enhance the overall quality of student life.

According to the directive, the Ministry has emphasized the immediate confiscation of any mobile phones found in the possession of students within the school grounds. This measure is in line with the student behavior code approved by the Ministry. The first violation will result in the phone being confiscated for a month, while a repeat offense will lead to the phone being kept until the end of the school year, ensuring that students respect school regulations and that they are applied without leniency.

Respecting Privacy

In order to safeguard the privacy of students, the directive specifies that confiscated phones will not be searched or examined for personal content, except in exceptional cases and under strict procedures to protect students' rights. If necessary, a specialized committee will be called upon to inspect the phone. Additionally, if a student is found to have used a phone to record teachers or classmates without consent, further actions will be taken to protect the rights of the individuals involved, including referral of the case to the Child Rights Unit for appropriate measures.

Awareness and Cooperation

The Ministry emphasized the importance of cooperation from parents in the implementation of this policy. Schools are required to inform and educate parents about the new procedures, fostering effective collaboration between the school and families to ensure students comply with the guidelines. This collaboration is crucial in reinforcing discipline and maintaining a conducive learning environment.

Monitoring and Follow-up

To ensure adherence to the directive, the Ministry has instructed schools to document all instances of mobile phone confiscation using official forms approved by the Ministry. Parents will be notified and required to sign a form after the phone is confiscated to ensure transparency and accountability in the process. Furthermore, schools are encouraged to conduct awareness sessions for students about the negative impact of mobile phone use on their focus and academic performance.

The Ministry remains committed to providing an optimal learning environment free from distractions, helping students thrive in a calm and disciplined atmosphere. This initiative is part of the Ministry’s continuous efforts to ensure students follow appropriate educational behaviors and highlight the importance of discipline in the educational process. The Ministry hopes all students and parents will adhere to this directive, emphasizing that this action serves the best interests of students and the educational community as a whole.

Schools are urged to apply these instructions meticulously in order to create a safe and effective learning environment that enhances academic achievement, protects the privacy of students and teachers, and fosters discipline within school premises.

