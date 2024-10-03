UAE Ministry of Interior: Automatic Traffic File for 18-Year-Olds

The Ministry of Interior has announced updates to its electronic services system as part of the "Zero Government Bureaucracy" program. These updates include automatically opening a traffic file for young individuals as soon as they turn 18. All beneficiaries will receive an SMS on their mobile phones congratulating and notifying them of the process.

The Ministry stated that it has completed the "bureaucracy elimination procedures" for 11 new services within the vehicle and driver licensing sector. The new services will significantly reduce the processing time to a "record level."

In response to the "Zero Government Bureaucracy" program launched by the UAE government, the Ministry has also streamlined services like issuing a replacement for lost or damaged digital plates and changing ownership data through digital notifications. Additionally, obtaining a parking permit for people of determination has become "automatic."

Source: ALBAYAN NEWSPAPER

