UAE National Center of Meteorology Issues Weather Forecast for April 8–12

The UAE National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has released the weather forecast for the period from Tuesday, April 8, until Saturday, April 12, 2025, predicting generally fair conditions with some fluctuations in temperature and wind activity.

Tuesday, April 8:

The weather is expected to be fair overall with partly cloudy skies at times. Temperatures will decrease, particularly over coastal areas. Northwesterly winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times during the daytime and causing blowing dust, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Wednesday, April 9:

Similar conditions will persist with fair to partly cloudy skies. Northwesterly winds will remain light to moderate, freshening occasionally and causing dust during daytime hours, at speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Thursday, April 10:

Humidity is expected to increase in the morning over some northern areas, with a chance of mist formation. The weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with some low clouds appearing eastward. Temperatures are forecast to gradually rise. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, blowing at speeds between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Friday, April 11:

Fair to partly cloudy weather will continue, with low clouds appearing eastward. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust during the daytime, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions will range from slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and remain slight in the Oman Sea.

Saturday, April 12:

The forecast indicates fair and partly cloudy conditions, with the possibility of low clouds forming eastward. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening, at speeds between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

The NCM advises residents to stay updated with the latest weather reports, especially as fresh winds may cause blowing dust and affect visibility during daytime hours.

