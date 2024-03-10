UAE National Center of Meteorology Releases Weather Report for the Holy Month of Ramadan

The UAE National Center of Meteorology has unveiled the weather forecast for the Holy Month of Ramadan, spanning from March 11 to April 9, 2023.

Ramadan this year falls within the second third of March, marking the transition from winter to summer, specifically in the spring season.

During the first half of the month, the weather is expected to be mild in most areas, with temperatures gradually rising in the second half. Nights and mornings will feature mild to pleasant temperatures.

Temperature:

Average maximum temperature: 29°C to 34°C

Maximum daytime temperatures: Up to 45°C in some inland areas

Average minimum temperature: 18°C to 21°C

Lowest minimum temperature: Approximately 3°C in mountainous or inland areas during the early morning hours.

Precipitation:

The Siberian high-pressure system weakens in the second half of the month, paving the way for a passing low-pressure trough system. This system, accompanied by a deep upper air low-pressure trough, increases the chance of rainy clouds over the country. The long-term forecast for April suggests below-average rainfall, with the country's average rainfall recorded at 9 mm.

Humidity:

Relative humidity decreases slightly, especially in the last quarter of the month. Fog and mist formation remain possible during the morning hours. Average relative humidity ranges from 70% to 78% during the night and early morning hours, dropping to 20% to 30% during the daytime.

Wind:

Prevailing winds: Southeasterly at night and morning, northwesterly in the afternoon and evening (land and sea breeze)

Wind speed: Increases due to deepening pressure systems, leading to occasional blowing dust

Maximum wind speed recorded: 123 km/h at Dalma in 2020, with an average speed of 13 km/h.

The duration from Fajr (dawn) to Maghrib (sunset) at the beginning of the month is approximately 13 hours and 14 minutes, gradually increasing to about 13 hours and 57 minutes at the end of the month, according to the city of Abu Dhabi and its surrounds.

Note: The duration may vary slightly at the beginning or end of the month, depending on the location.

