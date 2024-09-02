UAE National Center of Metrology Announces September Climate Summary

As September marks the end of summer in the UAE, temperatures begin to drop, particularly at night and in the latter half of the month. This transition is highlighted by the September 23rd autumnal equinox, when the sun is directly overhead at the equator before moving southward towards the Tropic of Capricorn.

The influence of the Indian monsoon depression weakens, giving way to desert thermal lows over the Arabian Peninsula. These conditions are accompanied by relatively fresh winds, which may result in dust and reduced horizontal visibility at times. In the eastern parts of the country, there is a chance of Cumulonimbus cloud formation, which could bring rain and thunder, potentially extending to inland areas with varying intensities.

Southeasterly winds dominate during late nights and early mornings, shifting to northwesterly winds during the afternoons and evenings due to sea and land breeze interactions. Relative humidity increases slightly compared to August, particularly in the latter half of the month, with an average relative humidity of 49%. This rise in humidity heightens the likelihood of fog and mist across different regions.

Climatic Statistics for September:

Air Temperature: Mean Air Temperature: 32.3°C to 34.2°C Mean Maximum Air Temperature: 38.5°C to 40.6°C Mean Minimum Air Temperature: 26.8°C to 29.3°C Highest Maximum Temperature: 51.1°C at Mukhariz (2016) Lowest Minimum Temperature: 16.5°C at Jabal Jais (2015)

Wind: Mean Wind Speed: 11 km/h Highest Wind Speed: 92.2 km/h at 2 SAA (2023) Highest Wind Gust: 109.3 km/h at Al Ain Airport (2008)

Relative Humidity: Mean Maximum Relative Humidity: 68% to 87% Mean Minimum Relative Humidity: 17% to 29%

Fog: Highest Frequency: June 2014 with 14 fog occurrences and 12 misty days

Rain: Highest Rainfall: 86.4 mm at Jabal Hafeet (2006)



