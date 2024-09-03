UAE National Meteorological Centre Announces Weather Forecast from September 3 to September 7, 2024

The UAE National Meteorological Centre (NMC) has released its weather forecast for the period from Tuesday, September 3 to Saturday, September 7, 2024. The forecast indicates a series of humid conditions and variable weather patterns across the region.

Tuesday, September 3, 2024:

The weather will be humid in some coastal and western areas, with a chance of mist formation by morning. Conditions are expected to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with a likelihood of convective clouds forming in the east and southward by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the southeast to northeast, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust during the day, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, and reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Wednesday, September 4, 2024:

Humidity will persist in some coastal and western regions, with potential fog or mist formation in the morning. The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of convective clouds in the east and southward, potentially bringing rainfall by the afternoon. Winds will remain light to moderate from the southeast to northeast, with occasional freshening causing blowing dust, and speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea conditions will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Thursday, September 5, 2024:

The forecast includes continued humidity in some coastal and western areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation by morning. Expect fair to partly cloudy weather with the possibility of convective clouds forming in the east and southward, which may be associated with rainfall by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast, occasionally freshening and causing dust, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Friday, September 6, 2024:

Humidity is expected in some western areas with a chance of fog or mist formation in the morning. The day will be generally fair to partly cloudy, with a probability of convective clouds forming in the eastward by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the southeast to northeast, and may occasionally freshen, causing blowing dust, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Saturday, September 7, 2024:

The weather will remain humid in some western areas with a chance of fog or mist formation in the morning. Expect fair to partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of convective clouds forming in the east and southward by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate from the southeast to northeast, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust during the daytime, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea conditions will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

