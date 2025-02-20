UAE National Metrology Center Issues Weather Forecast for February 20-24

The UAE National Metrology Center has issued its weather forecast for the period from Thursday, February 20, to Monday, February 24, predicting fluctuating conditions across the country, including fog, mist, cloud cover, and occasional rainfall.

Thursday, February 20: The morning will be humid over some internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall, particularly in northern, coastal, and eastern regions. Winds will be light to moderate, reaching up to 40 km/h, while the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Friday, February 21: Similar conditions will persist, with humidity in the morning over western coastal areas. Clouds will develop over northern and eastern parts, with a probability of morning rainfall. Winds will remain light to moderate but may cause blowing dust, and sea conditions will stay slight to moderate.

Saturday, February 22: Fog or mist is expected over coastal and internal areas, with fair to partly cloudy weather throughout the day. Winds will be light to moderate, reaching 30 km/h, and the sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Sunday, February 23: Humidity is expected in the morning with a probability of mist formation. The day will be fair to partly cloudy, with increasing cloud cover by night over coastal and northern areas. Temperatures will rise, and winds will freshen late at night, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will remain slight to moderate.

Monday, February 24: Morning fog or mist may form over internal areas, followed by partly cloudy to cloudy weather, particularly over coastal and northern areas, with a chance of light rain. Temperatures will decrease, especially in western regions, while winds may cause blowing dust. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to fog, rain, and strong winds.

