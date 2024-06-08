UAE National Metrology Center Issues Weather Forecast for the Week of June 9-13, 2024

The UAE National Metrology Center has released its weather forecast for the upcoming week, detailing expected conditions from Sunday, June 9, through Thursday, June 13, 2024. Residents are advised to stay informed of potential weather changes and take necessary precautions.

Sunday, June 9, 2024: The UAE is expected to experience fair weather overall, with partly cloudy conditions at times. In the afternoon, convective cloud formation is likely to occur in the eastern and some internal areas, potentially bringing rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate, ranging from southeasterly to northeasterly directions, but could become fresh to strong at times, particularly with cloud activity, leading to blowing dust and sand. Wind speeds are anticipated to be between 15 and 25 km/hr, reaching up to 45 km/hr. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Monday, June 10, 2024: The weather will remain fair in general with occasional partly cloudy skies. There is a chance of convective cloud formation in the eastern and southern regions by afternoon, which may bring rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to northeasterly, and could become fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand. Wind speeds will remain between 15 and 25 km/hr, with gusts reaching up to 45 km/hr. The sea conditions will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Similar to previous days, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy. There is a probability of convective clouds forming in the eastern and southern regions in the afternoon, possibly resulting in rainfall. Winds will continue to be light to moderate from southeasterly to northeasterly directions, freshening at times and causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will be between 15 and 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Wednesday, June 12, 2024: The weather pattern will continue to be fair to partly cloudy. Convective clouds are expected to appear in the eastern and southern areas by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise. Winds will shift to light to moderate from southwesterly to northwesterly, freshening at times and causing blowing dust during the daytime. Wind speeds will be between 15 and 25 km/hr, with gusts up to 40 km/hr. Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Thursday, June 13, 2024: The week will conclude with fair to partly cloudy weather. Clouds are expected to form in the eastern and southern regions by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate from southwesterly to northwesterly directions, freshening at times and causing blowing dust during the day. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to dust and sandstorms.

