UAE National Metrology Centre Releases Climate Summary for Ramadan (March)

The UAE National Metrology Centre has released its climate summary for March, coinciding with the month of Ramadan. March marks the transition from winter to spring, with increasing temperatures, particularly in the second half of the month. The spring equinox on March 21 signifies the geographical shift into the new season, as the sun moves northward toward the Tropic of Cancer.

According to the report, the weather in most areas of the country will be mild throughout Ramadan, with a noticeable rise in temperatures during the second half of the month. Night and early morning hours will remain pleasant. The UAE will continue to experience low-pressure systems accompanied by upper-air troughs, which may occasionally deepen, leading to cumulonimbus cloud formation, rainfall, and strong winds, causing dust storms and reduced visibility.

Temperature and Weather Patterns

Mean air temperatures will range between 22°C and 25°C, with maximum temperatures reaching between 27°C and 32°C.

The lowest recorded temperature in March was 1.0°C at Jabal Jais in 2019, while the highest was 43.1°C in Saih Al Salem and Sweihan in 2018.

The dominant wind pattern will shift from southeasterly and southwesterly at night and early morning to northwesterly and northeasterly in the afternoon and evening due to the influence of land and sea breezes.

Humidity and Fog

Humidity levels are expected to decrease slightly compared to February, averaging 51%. The mean maximum relative humidity will range between 70% and 84%, while the minimum will range between 19% and 33%. Fog and mist formation remain possible, especially in scattered areas. Historically, March 2010 recorded the highest number of fog occurrences, with 15 foggy days and four misty days.

Rainfall and Wind Records

March may witness sporadic rainfall due to low-pressure systems. The highest recorded rainfall for the month was 300 mm in Al Shiweb in 2016. Wind speeds are expected to average 13 km/h, but strong gusts may occur. The highest recorded wind speed was 123 km/h in Dalma in 2020, while a gust of 183 km/h was recorded at Abu Dhabi Airport in 2002.

Ramadan Fasting Hours

Fasting durations will gradually increase throughout Ramadan. In Abu Dhabi, the time between Fajr (dawn) and Maghrib (sunset) will start at approximately 13 hours at the beginning of the month, extending to 13 hours and 41 minutes by the end. Slight variations in duration may occur depending on location.

As the UAE transitions into spring, residents can expect generally mild weather with occasional fluctuations due to atmospheric systems. The UAE National Metrology Centre advises the public to stay updated with official weather forecasts, especially regarding potential rain, fog, and dust storms.

