UAE: No Extension for Deadline to Adjust Status, Legal Action Against Violators After Expiration

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has announced the final opportunity for violators to regularize their status, with only 24 days remaining until the deadline on October 31. The grace period allows violators to voluntarily leave without facing penalties, including exemption from fines and avoiding a ban on returning to the UAE. The authority emphasized that strict penalties would be enforced without leniency and confirmed that the deadline will not be extended, with legal actions to be taken against violators after the period ends.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, stressed that the authority will intensify inspection campaigns targeting violators in their locations across the country, in cooperation with government partners, and will take legal action against those found in violation after the grace period expires, including re-imposing previous fines on violators who failed to correct their status during the grace period.

He also noted that less than 24 days remain of the grace period, urging violators to seize this opportunity to regularize their status either by safely departing without receiving a ban on re-entry or by obtaining an employment contract and securing new residency to work and live legally in the country.

He explained that the authority's teams are closely monitoring violators' responses to the services provided and are working to assess the challenges they face, aiming to find suitable solutions in cooperation with various federal and local government partners, as well as the private sector and the embassies of the concerned countries.

Additionally, Major General Al Khaili mentioned that the field teams of the authority are conducting daily follow-ups on the performance of accredited typing centers to identify any obstacles they may face, guiding staff on the conditions and procedures related to status adjustments, and immediately detecting any potential violations. The necessary legal measures will be taken to ensure a transparent and efficient work environment, giving violators a full opportunity to correct their status according to legal frameworks.

Meanwhile, Major General Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, stated that inspection campaigns would begin immediately after the grace period ends on November 1. No leniency will be given to any violator. In an exclusive statement to Al Bayan, he affirmed that strict legal action would be taken against private companies employing violators illegally. If any such case is found, the company owner will be summoned and referred to court on charges of harboring violators. He warned company owners to comply with the laws and ensure the proper documentation of their employees to avoid potential penalties.

