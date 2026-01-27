UAE, Pakistan Presidents Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, held talks today on ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of the economy, trade and investment, in support of shared development goals that benefit both nations and their peoples.

His Highness welcomed President Zardari, who is on a working visit to the UAE, during a meeting held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi. He expressed his appreciation to the Pakistani President for his commitment to enhancing UAE–Pakistan ties, which continue to witness steady growth.

The discussions covered the ongoing Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations, which both sides hope will mark a significant step forward in their economic and trade relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments of mutual interest, underlining the importance of promoting peace and stability through dialogue and diplomatic solutions, in the interest of regional and global security.

His Highness noted that Pakistan’s current membership of the United Nations Security Council further strengthens opportunities for cooperation with the UAE at the UN, in support of regional and international stability.

President Zardari affirmed the strength of UAE–Pakistan relations, highlighting the ongoing development of bilateral cooperation and Pakistan’s keenness to further expand this progress, particularly in the economic field, in ways that create new partnership opportunities and advance the prosperity of both nations.

The Qasr Al Bahr Majlis was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Also present were Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers, senior officials, guests and members of the accompanying delegation of the visiting president.