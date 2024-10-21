UAE participates in ministerial meeting of G20 Empowerment of Women Working Group

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), represented by its Gender Balance Council, participated in the ministerial meeting of the ‘G20 Empowerment of Women Working Group (EWWG)’ held today in Brasília, the capital of Brazil.

The meeting, which focused on the themes of women’s equality and autonomy, combating misogyny and violence, and climate justice, brought together G20 nations and invited countries to share experiences and explore joint efforts to tackle gender inequality and strengthen women's empowerment in its different dimensions.

The UAE’s participation in the working group is part of its engagements as a guest country at the G20 meetings for the third consecutive year. The country received an invitation to participate in this year’s meetings from the current G20 presidency, the Federal Republic of Brazil.

Her Excellency Hanan Ahli, Board Member of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Director General of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, and Her Excellency Mouza Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council attended the meeting. During the meeting, the UAE highlighted its achievements in advancing women's leadership and economic empowerment, while also highlighting their role in promoting sustainability and climate action.

Speaking on the occasion of the G20 ministerial meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, affirmed that the UAE has made significant strides in women's economic empowerment through policies promoting gender equality. The country has also integrated the fight against extremism, hate speech, discrimination, and gender-based violence into its national laws. She called for these principles to be incorporated into global frameworks to foster more inclusive economies and societies.

Sheikha Manal highlighted the crucial role Emirati women play in driving national sustainability strategies, leading climate action and enhancing environmental responsibility. She stressed the need to recognise women globally as key players in climate solutions, particularly in decision-making processes related to climate change.

An exemplary global model

Sheikha Manal thanked the G20 Presidency, Brazil, for the invitation to the UAE and praised its leadership in keeping women's empowerment at the forefront of the G20 agenda. She commended the collaborative efforts of G20 member states and expressed pride in the UAE's contributions to vital global discussions on women's empowerment.

Her Highness noted that the ministerial meeting and the preceding two-day working group meetings mark a significant step forward in strengthening global cooperation for raising women’s empowerment and leadership. “The G20 countries have a real opportunity to lead by example in creating transformative solutions to address the inequalities faced by women and girls,” she stressed.

She reiterated the UAE’s commitment to sharing its successful experiences globally, in line with the collaborative ethos of the nation’s leadership. Stressing that gender balance is a core pillar of the UAE’s national vision for sustainable development, she said: “We look forward to contributing to building a world where economic equality, autonomy, justice, and the absence of discrimination and violence are a lived reality for women everywhere.”

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said: "As part of our commitment to advancing gender equality, the UAE is eager to collaborate with countries and institutions across the world to drive meaningful global progress. The G20 Empowerment of Women Working Group meetings provided an invaluable platform to exchange ideas and implement strategies that have a lasting impact. By fostering partnerships with stakeholders worldwide, we aim to address critical issues such as women’s economic participation, role in leadership, and the urgent need to combat violence and discrimination against women.”

“The UAE Gender Balance Council continues to focus on empowering women by providing equal opportunities, fostering a secure and supportive environment, and increasing their representation in leadership through reforms and inclusive policies. We are dedicated to ensuring that women have opportunities to thrive in all spheres of life. Through targeted initiatives, we remain committed to dismantling barriers and promoting an inclusive approach to sustainable development, enabling women to expand their contributions at every level,” Her Excellency added.

The G20 Working Group’s discussions focused on how participating nations can collaborate to promote women’s equality and autonomy by addressing the gender-based division of labour that restricts women’s economic opportunities and redistributing the burden of unpaid care work, which disproportionately affects women worldwide. The group also explored strategies to combat misogyny and violence, with particular attention to the different experiences of violence faced by women from various racial and ethnic backgrounds. Further, the discussions emphasised on the need for greater female representation in climate leadership, acknowledging that while women lead grassroots climate action, they remain underrepresented in global decision-making processes.

Enhancing leadership roles

Speaking at the G20 Empowerment of Women Working Group (EWWG) meeting, Her Excellency Hanan Ahli emphasised the UAE’s commitment to enhancing women’s economic empowerment, combating discrimination and gender-based violence, and increasing the role of women leaders in climate action initiatives. She highlighted the success of the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which represents a significant legacy of the event, leading into Expo 2025 in Osaka. Her Excellency noted that the pavilion was a key milestone in global efforts to empower women. Furthermore, the successful COP28 conference hosted by the UAE has strengthened these initiatives through the launch of the ‘Women in Climate Action’ initiative, aimed at enhancing women’s leadership skills in addressing climate issues and developing innovative, practical solutions to global challenges.

She further said: “In the UAE, we recognise that true equality begins with education. Thanks to our forward-thinking policies, women now represent 70% of university graduates and 57% of graduates in STEM fields—investing in a future workforce that fosters innovation and economic growth. Today, women comprise 46% of our workforce and hold 34% of leadership roles, including one-third of our cabinet. This representation enriches our decision-making processes and ensures diverse perspectives are integrated into governance and policy-making,” she said.

Ahli also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to eliminating barriers to women’s equality through the efforts of the UAE Gender Balance Council, led by Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed. “Our progressive legislation, including the Equal Pay Law and policies mandating women’s representation on corporate boards, reflects our dedication to creating an inclusive environment where women can thrive. With initiatives like the Gender Balance Index, we ensure transparency and accountability, while the 'Pledge to Accelerate SDG 5' aims to secure at least 30% of leadership roles for women by 2025. This commitment is not just about numbers — it’s about driving inclusive leadership and sustainable development for all,” she emphasised.

Women’s role in climate initiatives

Ahli further noted that women play a pivotal role in leading the UAE’s climate initiatives and championing environmental stewardship. “Following our success in hosting COP28, we continue to unite nations to empower women against the challenges posed by climate change,” she added. She also stressed the importance of combating misogyny and violence as essential to advancing gender equality.

Her Excellency Mouza Al Suwaidi, who attended the working group meeting, emphasised the significant role of international collaboration in advancing gender equality and fostering sustainable development globally. "Our participation in the G20 working group meetings reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting global efforts to empower women, enhance their independence, and expand their leadership roles across various sectors. Economic gender equality is vital to promoting growth and building sustainable and prosperous societies. The meetings in Brazil mark an important step in strengthening the G20’s commitment to meaningful progress in gender equality. Achieving gender balance globally, and addressing key challenges such as climate change, violence, and discrimination against women, requires a united, collective approach. With shared commitment, we can ensure that women everywhere can fully contribute to progress," she affirmed.

The UAE, represented by its Gender Balance Council, has been an active participant in the G20 Empowerment of Women Working Group’s meetings this year since August. Leading up to the ministerial meeting on 11 October, the UAE also participated in two working group meetings in Brasília on 8 and 9 October. Additionally, the UAE delegation participated in a side event titled “Gender Mainstreaming and Women's Empowerment in the G20,” where discussions focused on integrating gender perspectives into all G20 policies and initiatives.

