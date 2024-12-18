UAE Passport Ranked World's Strongest for Fourth Consecutive Year

For the fourth consecutive year, the UAE has topped the global ranking of the world’s strongest passports, according to the "Passport Index." The UAE secured the number one spot with a total score of 180, enabling Emirati citizens to access over 90% of the world's countries.

Out of the 198 countries that issue visas, Emirati passport holders can enter 133 countries visa-free, obtain visas on arrival in 47 countries, and require pre-arranged visas for only 18 countries.

Spain claimed second place on the list with a close score of 179, surpassing Germany. However, Spanish citizens can enter 134 countries visa-free, obtain visas on arrival in 45 countries, and require pre-arranged visas for 19, leaving them slightly behind the UAE in overall accessibility.

European nations continued to dominate the rankings, securing the top 18 positions. Finland overtook France and Italy to rank third, while France, with a score of 178, maintained its position as the strongest passport among G20 nations.

Kosovo emerged as the standout climber this year, gaining an impressive 35 mobility points, primarily due to its entry into the Schengen Zone earlier this year.

The United States and the United Kingdom, however, experienced a decline in rankings. The UK, which was among the top 10 in 2017, dropped to 32nd place after losing 10 positions. Similarly, the US passport fell from 27th place last year to 38th in 2024, making it the weakest passport among G7 nations. In comparison, China’s passport ranked 110th.

Among other GCC nations, Qatar ranked 95th (76 visa-free, 44 visa-on-arrival, and 78 requiring pre-arranged visas), followed by Kuwait in 96th place (62/50/86) and Saudi Arabia at 100th (57/46/95).

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.