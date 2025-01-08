UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local Terrorist List for terrorist organisation Muslim Brotherhood affiliation

The UAE has decided to add 19 individuals and entities to its Local Terrorist List for their links to the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organisation.

This decision has been made under Resolution No. (1) of 2025 issued by the UAE Cabinet, which approved the inclusion of 11 individuals and 8 entities in the approved list of individuals and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List), in accordance with the laws and regulations of the United Arab Emirates.

The move is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts, both locally and internationally, to target and dismantle networks linked to the financing of terrorism and related activities, both directly and indirectly.

In implementation of this Resolution, financial institutions and regulatory bodies are mandated to take the necessary actions, in line with the laws and regulations in force in the UAE.

The list of individuals includes:

1. Yousuf Hassan Ahmed Al Mulla – Current nationality: Sweden, former nationality: Liberia.

2. Saeed Khadim Ahmed bin Touq Al Marri – Nationality: Türkiye / UAE.

3. Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim Ali Al Hammadi – Nationality: Sweden / UAE.

4. Ilham Abdullah Ahmed Al Hashimi – Nationality: UAE.

5. Jasem Rashid Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi – Nationality: UAE.

6. Khaled Obaid Yousuf Buatabh Al Zaabi – Nationality: UAE.

7. Abdulrahman Hassan Munif Abdullah Hassan Al Jabri – Nationality: UAE.

8. Humaid Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Jarman Al Nuaimi – Nationality: UAE.

9. Abdulrahman Omar Salem Bajbair Al Hadrami – Nationality: Yemen.

10. Ali Hassan Ali Hussein Al Hammadi – Nationality: UAE.

11. Mohammed Ali Hassan Ali Al Hammadi – Nationality: UAE.

The list of entities includes:

1. Cambridge Education and Training Center Ltd – Based in: United Kingdom.

2. IMA6INE Ltd – Based in: United Kingdom.

3. Wembley Tree Ltd – Based in: United Kingdom.

4. Waslaforall – Based in: United Kingdom.

5. Future Graduates Ltd – Based in: United Kingdom.

6. Yas for Investment and Real Estate – Based in: United Kingdom.

7. Holdco UK Properties Limited – Based in: United Kingdom.

8. Nafel Capital – Based in: United Kingdom.

