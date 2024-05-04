UAE President accepts condolences for third day over passing of Tahnoun bin Mohammed from international delegations, crowds of mourners

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accepted condolences for the third consecutive day over the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan from delegations of several countries, in addition to representatives of government agencies, diplomatic missions, and crowds of mourners.

His Highness the President accepted condolences from His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs and Representative of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait; His Excellency Dr Dah Ould Amar Taleb, Minister of Islamic Affairs and Original Education in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; Areen Masrour Barzani, Representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq; and His Excellency Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles.

Condolences over the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan were also offered by His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, who conveyed the condolences of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, alongside His Royal Highness Prince Dr Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Accepting condolences at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; along with other Sheikhs and senior officials.

Condolences were also accepted by the brothers of the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and his children, as mourners prayed for God Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed and asked that his family, relatives, and members of the Al Nahyan family be granted patience and solace as they recalled the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed’s prosperous career and humanitarian contributions during his many decades of service to his country and its development.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.