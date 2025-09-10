UAE President Affirms Solidarity With Qatar After Israeli Attack

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed the UAE’s resolute solidarity with Qatar following the Israeli attack that targeted Qatari territory.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed strongly condemned the blatant assault and affirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for all measures Qatar may take to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

The UAE President stressed that the attack represented a clear violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and of all international laws and norms, warning that such actions threaten regional security and stability.