UAE President and Ecuador’s Noboa Seal New Pacts

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the fields of the economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, sustainability, and other priority development sectors that serve the shared interests of both countries and their peoples.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, during President Noboa’s official visit to the UAE.

At the start of the meeting, the President of Ecuador congratulated His Highness on the occasion of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, and wished the country continued progress and prosperity.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening development cooperation and broadening its scope, while also aiming to harness the diverse opportunities within the UAE-Ecuador partnership in support of their shared vision for development.

His Highness and President Noboa exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, underlining the importance of working together to strengthen the foundations of peace and stability at both the regional and global levels, as a pathway to development and prosperity for all.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding its economic partnerships with Latin American countries, noting that significant progress has been made in this regard in recent years. He added that this approach strengthens ties between the UAE and Ecuador, and reflects the UAE’s broader vision of building inclusive development partnerships for the benefit of all sides.

President Noboa thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the warm welcome, and expressed Ecuador’s keenness to expand its economic and investment partnerships with the UAE and enhance cooperation across vital sectors that support development, particularly in the areas of the economy, tourism, and renewable energy.

As part of the visit, the UAE and Ecuadorian Presidents attended the signing and announcement of a cooperation agreement and two memoranda of understanding between the two countries. These included:

An agreement on promoting and protecting mutual investments between the Governments of the UAE and the Republic of Ecuador. It was signed on the UAE side by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and on the Ecuadorian side by His Excellency President Daniel Noboa.

A memorandum of understanding between the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Ecuador’s Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Society, and the Ecuadorian Chamber of Innovation and Technology. It was signed on the UAE side by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and on the Ecuadorian side by His Excellency Roberto Carlos Kury Pesantes, Minister of Telecommunications and Information Society.

An announcement of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in labour mobility, between the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Ministry of Labour in Ecuador.

The meeting and ceremony were attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs, mininsters and senior officials.