UAE President and Mohammed bin Rashid witness swearing-in of Minister of Investment

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi as the UAE’s Minister of Investment. Also present was His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

During the ceremony at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated Alsuwaidi on his appointment and wished him every success in his new role, noting that investment is a priority area within the UAE’s comprehensive development strategy.

The President reaffirmed that the new ministry’s aim is to enhance the country’s economic standing by fostering an environment that makes the UAE an attractive destination for investment. This, he said, will contribute to the UAE’s ongoing sustainable development and economic growth in the coming years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reiterated that the ministry's goal is to continue building upon the solid foundations of the UAE’s investment environment and further enhance its competitiveness to ensure that the country remains a global destination for investment and a major player in the global investment arena.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; and Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet.

