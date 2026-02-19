UAE President and US Senator Lindsey Graham Discuss Regional Security Ties

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Lindsey Graham, member of the US Senate.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the friendship and strategic cooperation between the UAE and the United States and their shared commitment to strengthening their partnership in support of mutual interests.

The meeting also addressed regional developments, as well as matters concerning regional security and stability and joint efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and beyond.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.