UAE President Appoints Mohamed Al Mansoori to Energy and Infrastructure Post

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Mohamed Ebrahim Hassan Al Mansoori as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, for Infrastructure and Transportation Affairs.

Al Mansoori served as Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme and held several senior positions at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, including Executive Director of Engineering Affairs, Acting Deputy Undersecretary for Works Affairs, and Vice President of the Permanent Committee for Project Management at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

He also presided over several committees and projects, including the housing programme at the Emirates Infrastructure and Housing Council, as well as the engineering of many public construction projects across the country.