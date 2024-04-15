UAE President appoints Omar Habtoor Al Darei as Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal decree appointing Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei as Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.

Dr. Al Darei served as the Executive Director of Islamic Affairs at the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, he is also the General Director of the UAE Council for Fatwa, and member of the Board of Trustees of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities since 2020. He holds a doctorate degree in Islamic jurisprudence and contemporary issues.

