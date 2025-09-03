UAE President Arrives in Saudi Arabia for a Fraternal Visit

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Riyadh today on a fraternal visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, welcomed His Highness and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport.

His Highness is accompanied on the visit by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.