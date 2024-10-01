UAE President congratulates award-winning students

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with a number of students to congratulate them on their award-winning performances representing the UAE in international competitions.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness expressed his pride in the impressive achievements of the students who won a number of medals and awards at this year’s Indonesia Inventors Day in Bali, and the International Economics Olympiad in Hong Kong.

His Highness praised the students for their dedication and hard work, noting that their success served to advance their own ambitions and also demonstrated the capabilities of the UAE’s youth on the global stage. He wished them ongoing success and encouraged them to continue aiming high, so they could bring further honour to themselves, their families, and the UAE.

His Highness emphasised that the UAE places great importance on innovation, science, technology, and artificial intelligence, recognising the significant role they play in driving development and progress, as well as building a more prosperous future for the nation. He urged the students to continue their learning journeys in order to gain self-confidence and new skills that will benefit both themselves and society as a whole.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed noted the UAE’s ambition to build a generation with exceptional abilities, by providing them with the necessary tools and environment to succeed.

The students expressed their pleasure at meeting His Highness, noting that the opportunity served as motivation for further hard work and accomplishments in the future.

