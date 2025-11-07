UAE President Declares 2026 the 'Year of the Family'

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended a session focused on the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, held as part of the 2025 Annual Government Meetings in Abu Dhabi. The session brought together senior officials and leaders from federal and local entities.

To further advance the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed directed that 2026 be designated the Year of the Family. The initiative aims to raise awareness among citizens and residents across the UAE of the importance of maintaining strong, cohesive family ties, which are the fundamental building blocks of a resilient and prosperous society. It also seeks to promote the deeply rooted values of unity, empathy and cooperation that characterise Emirati society and ensure these values are passed on to future generations.

As part of efforts to implement the agenda, a national task force has been formed comprising over 20 federal and local government bodies concerned with family growth. The agenda focuses on three main pathways: policies and programmes, behavioural interventions, and reproductive health.

The first pathway involves reviewing current policies and programmes that directly or indirectly impact family growth. The second focuses on understanding the social and behavioural drivers of family growth through on-the-ground interviews with Emirati families across the country. The third pathway reviews current reproductive health initiatives, identifies existing challenges, and explores ways to address them.

Commenting on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed that the growth of Emirati families lies at the heart of the country’s identity, continuity, and national security. He noted that strong, stable families are essential to the UAE’s long-term prosperity, describing family growth as a national priority. He also referred to the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who regarded the family as the cornerstone of a resilient society.

In his remarks during the session, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed noted that the establishment of the Ministry of Family stemmed from a recognition of the family’s vital role in society. The ministry, he explained, is responsible for formulating national strategies that support family growth and reinforce the family’s role in promoting values, national identity, and responsible upbringing grounded in Emirati traditions and customs.

He affirmed that the Emirati family plays a vital role in safeguarding the UAE’s culture, values, and national identity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised that addressing the challenges of family growth is not the responsibility of the Ministry of Family alone, but a shared national commitment that requires close cooperation across all sectors, including government, the private sector, and the wider community.

In this context, the ‘UAE Year Of’ initiative, launched in 2015, continues to play an important role in uniting everyone who calls the UAE home around shared national priorities. By drawing on locally rooted storytelling, the initiative encourages collective action and positive social engagement. In 2026, it will focus on highlighting the central role of the family, supporting its growth and long-term stability, and reaffirming its place as the cornerstone of society and a pillar of national prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also highlighted the importance of all sectors – including healthcare, education, housing, the economy, and the media – in supporting national initiatives and plans. He called for a unified national narrative that underscores the central role of the family and enhances public awareness of its importance.

Concluding his remarks, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the importance of family growth as a driving force shaping the nation’s present and future. He expressed confidence that, through collaboration, shared responsibility and a unified sense of purpose, the nation can achieve its goals in a way that benefits society and reinforces national identity.

Attendees included H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President.

Present also were H.H. Sheikha Maryam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Education and Human and Community Development Council; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; and several Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and family development affairs specialists.