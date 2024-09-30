UAE President designates 28 February as Emirati Day for Education

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 28 February has been designated as Emirati Day for Education, to be observed annually. This day honours the vital role of education in the UAE’s development and progress, and its contribution to the growth of society and the nation’s cultural renaissance.

His Highness emphasised that since its founding, the UAE has recognised the vital importance of education, placing it at the heart of its development plans. He noted that education has always been regarded as a driving force behind the nation’s progress and cultural advancement.

His Highness noted that in recognition of the crucial role of education in the UAE’s development vision and in appreciation of everyone involved in the education system, 28 February will be celebrated each year as Emirati Day for Education. This date is historically significant, as it marks the graduation of the first group of teachers from the United Arab Emirates University in 1982, an event attended by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, along with the Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness stressed that strengthening the foundations of education and continually raising its profile has been, and will remain, a top priority for the UAE since its inception and throughout all stages of its development.

The establishment of this day as part of the UAE’s National Agenda reflects the leadership’s unwavering belief in the value of education and its crucial role in building generations and advancing nations, serving as a key driver of development and progress.

Education has been a central focus for the UAE leadership and is integral to its comprehensive, forward-looking vision. It has been established as a cornerstone for building a knowledge-based society deeply rooted in Emirati values, traditions, and identity. By prioritising human development, empowering individuals, and enhancing their capabilities, the UAE aims to accelerate the nation’s sustainable development for both present and future generations.

